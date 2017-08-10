Details: NMAT by GMAC for Academic Session 2018-20

by for the academic session 2018-20 will be conducted in the window period of 05th October to 18th December 2017. Candidates can self-schedule their test date and time as per their convenience in these 75 days. by is a national level MBA entrance examination held every year by (GMAC). This entrance examination is used by more than 23 universities, institutes and B-schools for admission in to their various management programs. The process has started on 04th July 2017 and the last date for completing the process is 03rd October 2017. Once registered, applicants can schedule their examination and appear for the same at a designated centre in one of 44 Indian cities and 4 international ones (Kathmandu, Thimphu, Dhaka and Colombo). After registration, the last date for scheduling is October 16th 2017. To apply for by applicants should have completed Fulltime Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks. Student in their final year may also apply.

Some prominent universities, institutes and B-schools that accept and use by test scores for admission purposes are: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Xavier University, MISB Bocconi, ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations, Alliance University, Amity University, Thapar School of Management, SRM University Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat, Shiv Nadar University, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Woxsen School of Business Management, BML Munjal University, VIT University, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai, Mody University, GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University



by GMAC- Important Dates





Start Date End Date Register for NMAT 04th July 2017 03rd October 2017 Schedule Examination 04th July 2017 16th October 2017 Late Register for (With Late Fee) 04th October 2017 14th October 2017 (Retake) 06th October 2017 14th December 2017 Rescheduling 04th July 2017 15th December 2017 Rescheduling (Retake) 06th October 2017 15th December 2017 Exam Window Period 05th October 2017 18th December 2017 Result Announcement January 2018 (Third Week)



Section Name Number of Questions Time Allocated Language Skills 32 22 minutes Quantitative Skills 48 60 minutes Logical Reasoning 40 38 minutes

Visit by official website www.nmat.org.in and create an account on the website using a valid email ID

Register by providing all the required information like personal information, qualification, work experience along with test center and more

Enter your date of birth, photo ID and signature

Choose up to 5 programs named as ‘School Preference’ to send your scores to. You may add more than 5 preferences but then an additional fee of Rs. 200 will be applicable per extra program. Please note that candidates should also apply in individual universities and institutes.

Upload your photo that has resemblance to the provided photo ID. This will be used on your admit card

Pay examination fees online

After your is processed, you will be able to download the admit card and schedule your examination from your dashboard on the website

Registration Rs. 1800 + Taxes Late Registration Rs. 2000 + Taxes Retake Rs. 1800 + Taxes Reschedule Rs. 1000 + Taxes Additional Score Reports Rs. 200 + Taxes

by is a computer based examination. Once registered, the examination can be scheduled and taken thrice by the candidate in the given admission cycle or window period. The best score out of the three attempts will be considered as the final score. No-show after scheduling the examination will be counted as an attempt. The examination has three sections namely Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. Questions are generated randomly from a pool of question bank at any given instance. The duration of the examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). The candidate has an option to choose the order in which they wish to attempt the three sections. Each of the three sections is allocated fixed time duration which cannot be carry forwarded and used for other sections. Once a candidate completes a section and moves on to another section he is not allowed to return to the previous section. But he can always review the section in the allocated time for the said section. There is no negative marking.