UPSC-2017 invites applications for marketing officer (Group-I)

The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for the post of Marketing Officer (Group–I) (Survey, Training Quality Control) hired by the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI). Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 10. There are total 28 vacancies for Unreserved Category (18), OBC (4), SC (3), ST (3) and PH (2). The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as per Level 7 in Pay Matrix with entry pay Rs. 44,900/-. The DMI an attached Office of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare implements the agricultural marketing policies and programs for the integrated development of marketing of agricultural and other allied produce in the country. It aims to safeguard the interests of farmers as well as the consumers. It maintains a close liaison between the Central and the State Governments.
Eligibility Parameters:
Age: An Applicant must not be exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 35 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Not exceeding 33 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.
Educational Qualification:
- Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Botany or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Commerce with Economics from a recognized University.
- 2 years’ experience in the field of Agricultural Marketing including Cooperative Marketing.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- To assist in the work relating to grading and quality control of agricultural commodities including formulation of grades and grade standards.
- To assist in conducting research studies pertaining to emerging problems of marketing of agricultural produce and drafting of technical reports.
- Investigation and survey at field level of marketing conditions in respect of Agricultural Commodities and to collect compile and interpret the relevant data.
- Visit the official online portal of UPSC here.
- Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)
- Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.
- Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Marketing Officer (Group–I) (Survey, Training Quality Control)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.
- Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.
- Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)
Documents for Interview:
Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.
About UPSC:
Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.