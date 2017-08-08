UPSC-2017 invites applications for marketing officer (Group-I)

The is inviting applications for the post of (Group–I) (Survey, Training Quality Control) hired by the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI). Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 10. There are total 28 vacancies for Unreserved Category (18), OBC (4), SC (3), ST (3) and PH (2). The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as per Level 7 in Pay Matrix with entry pay Rs. 44,900/-. The DMI an attached Office of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare implements the agricultural marketing policies and programs for the integrated development of marketing of agricultural and other allied produce in the country. It aims to safeguard the interests of farmers as well as the consumers. It maintains a close liaison between the Central and the State Governments.



Parameters:

Age: An Applicant must not be exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 35 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Not exceeding 33 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification:



Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Botany or Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Commerce with Economics from a recognized University.

2 years’ experience in the field of Agricultural Marketing including Cooperative Marketing.

To assist in the work relating to grading and quality control of agricultural commodities including formulation of grades and grade standards.

To assist in conducting research studies pertaining to emerging problems of marketing of agricultural produce and drafting of technical reports.

Investigation and survey at field level of marketing conditions in respect of Agricultural Commodities and to collect compile and interpret the relevant data.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘ (Group–I) (Survey, Training Quality Control)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Keep in mind that the qualifications are relaxable at Commission’s discretion in case of candidates otherwise well qualified. The qualification regarding experience are relaxable at Commission’s discretion in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Physically Handicapped in respect of posts reserved for them, if at any stage of selection, the believes that sufficient number of candidates from these communities are not likely to be available to fill up the posts reserved for them.Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for Candidates shortlisted for on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.