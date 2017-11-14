UPSC Hiring Scientific Officers. Last Day To Apply November 16

(UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Scientific Officer (Chemical) to be hired by National Test House (Department of Consumer Affairs) under (MCAFPD). Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till November 16, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 9 reserved for UR (6), OBC (2), SC (1) and ST (1). The qualified candidate would be paid as Level-8 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.47, 600-Rs.1, 51,100) plus T.A. and H.R.A. as admissible. (Total emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs.49, 504/-p.m. approximately). The job location is at the headquarters is in Kolkata but the candidate would be liable to serve anywhere in India. The post carries probation of two years.



Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 30 years for General Category candidates, 33 years for Other Backward Class candidates and 35 years for Scheduled Castes candidates as on normal closing date in case of vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for Government Servant up to Five years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by Central Government from time to time.



Educational Qualification Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Master’s Degree in Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.



Experience: One year’s experience in an analytical or Chemical Testing Laboratory or one year’s Experience of Research Development work or analysis of ores, Minerals, metals or Oil Fuel and various Organic and Inorganic products or paint or polymer materials.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Testing evaluation of concerned laboratory samples and working in connection with the Development of Testing methods for these materials.

Performing the day to day work of the Scientist B in their absence, including issuing the samples to Scientific Assistants signing the fair Test Certificate.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Scientific Officer (Chemical)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.