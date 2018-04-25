The Institute of Technology (VIT) is likely to announce the results of the Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 on Wednesday on its official website vit.ac.in. The exams for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses had been conducted from April 4 to 15 this year across 124 cities. Once the results are declared, a merit list will be prepared based on the total marks secured in 2018.

Students who had provided valid phone numbers during the time of registration will receive the scores through SMS and email at the time of publication of the results. In case of any inconvenience, a student could try the helpline number 0416-220 2125. The students who will clear the entrance examination will be granted admissions to courses offered at VIT's four campuses -- VIT campus, Chennai campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-Andhra Pradesh. Soon after the declaration of the results, the counselling and seat allocation session will begin and students will be called according to the order of merit and availability.

2018 is conducted for admissions to over 20 B-Tech degree programmes. The results were prepared through an equipercentile equating method, said a TOI report. The result announced will be considered final as there is no provision for re-grading and re-totaling.

Last year, the results were declared on 23 April 2017.

According to an NDTV report, during the counseling session, the qualified candidates will be required to submit their admit cards, counselling admit cards, result copies, proof of date of birth, class 12 mark sheets (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand drafts of Rs 50,000 each. The students of the regional centres would have to submit their nativity certificate.

Here is how you can check 2018 result (after they are announced):

Step 1: Visit Institute of Technology’s official website through this link vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2018 link on the right side under the ‘Bulletin Board’ tab. A new webpage or browser tab will open.

Step 3: Hover over ‘VITEEE-Results & Equating Methodology’ tab and click on ‘Results’ link.

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration details.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: For future reference, download and take the print out of the result copy.

Classes for B-Tech programmes will begin on 9 July 2018.

2018 counselling information

All those who score rank 1 to 8000 have to appear for the counselling on May 9 while for rank 8001 to 14000, it is May 10. For those who hold 14001 – 20000 ranks have to come on May 11. 2018 counselling will be held in Campus / Chennai Campus / VIT-Bhopal / VIT-AP, reported the Indian Express.

About 2018

It was established under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and was founded in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Engineering College. The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development conferred University status on Engineering College in 2001. The University is headed by its founder and Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan, a former Parliamentarian and Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government. Over 2,23,000 appeared for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) in 2017. The institution offers 36 Undergraduate, 31 Post graduate, 4 Integrated and 3 Research Programmes.