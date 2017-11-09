Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP, Cong slug it out for 68 seats today

Sixty-eight Assembly seats will on Thursday go to the polls in a single phase in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP is determined to take power. Officials said everything was in place for a smooth conduct of the polling in 7,525 booths.

A total of 5.025 million electorate, including 1.9 million women and 14 transgenders, will decide the fate of 338 candidates including 19 women. The vote count will be held on December 18 along with those of Gujarat.

The CPI-M has fielded candidates on 14 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made its debut in the hill state in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, has preferred to stay away.



Political observers say the contest between the and the (BJP) is neck and neck as there is no clear wave in favour of any party.

It is literally a do-or-die battle for both the Chief Ministerial faces. Both are struggling for their political survival.

One is veteran leader and incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 83, who is pushing hard to get to the helm for the seventh time.



The other is the BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal, 73, who is making a strong bid to ensure the party's win with a record margin to silence his detractors within the party.

For almost two decades, both the parties in the state have fought almost every Assembly and Lok Sabha polls under their leadership.

"This time, is fighting on two fronts -- one is to establish his son Vikramaditya Singh, who is contesting his maiden Assembly election, and the second is to ensure the party's repeat as he forced the to announce him as the Chief Ministerial candidate despite all odds," a political observer told IANS.



For Dhumal, it's simply the battle for "self-survival" after facing a humiliating defeat in the 2012 Assembly polls. Since then, he was almost marginalised by the BJP faction led by Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

After thwarting foes within, donned the battle gear much ahead of his arch-rival Dhumal, whose name was cleared by the BJP as its Chief Ministerial candidate just days earlier.

Interestingly, both and Dhumal are seeking re-election from new seats and that is not going to be easy for them.



The leader is in the fray from Arki in Solan district, a BJP pocket borough that he chose himself. Dhumal is contesting from Sujanpur, the seat he was asked to contest from.

Virbhadra Singh, who knew the Assembly poll was a vote on the performance of his five-year-old government, single-handedly toured the state aggressively.

In the campaigning, Virbhadra Singh, popularly known as 'Raja Saab' as he was born into the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr, had no qualms about folding his hands and bowing his head before commoners when it came to seeking votes.



Vice-President held only three election meetings on a single day just a day before the campaigning ended.

But the BJP, desperate to win, lined up its entire top leadership in the campaigning.

Prime Minister spent three days in campaigning. So did BJP President Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda, Smriti Irani and Thaawar Chand Gehlot.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned to woo the electorate.

From the Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is known for his "royal ways" owing to his erstwhile Patiala royalty and related to 'Raja Saab', campaigned in the state for two days.