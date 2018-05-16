Karnataka hung Assembly: Governor to extend olive branch, but to whom?

As counting for Karnataka Assembly polls has ended, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 103 seats and is leading is one, emerging as the single largest party. The party stood on the second position with 78 seats, while former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) party bagged 37 seats. Apart from this, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party and independents won one seat each. The Karnataka Assembly election results threw up an unexpected suspense today, as a simple majority tantalisingly eluded BJP and the quickly proclaimed support to third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka Assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. All eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala who will have to decide whether to call BJP, the single largest winner of seats, to try to form the government or go with the JD(S)- combine, which together have a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly. Elections were held for 222 seats on May 12. Both sides rushed to meet Vala, their vehicles slowly cutting through the throngs of party workers and supporters assembled outside the Raj Bhavan gates, and staked claim to power. Elections in Karnataka were held at 222 out of 224 seats, on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government in Karnataka. Karnataka election result 2018 highlights: * Siddaramaiah wins Badami assembly seat, but loses in Chamundeshwari. * wins Shikaripura seat by a margin of over 35,000 votes. * Kumaraswamy wins both Ramanagara and Channapatna seats. A record 72.36 per cent of the 50.7 million (5.07 crore) electorate cast their votes, with 27,908 electors in defence services exercising their franchise through postal ballots. The Election Commission has deployed 16,662 personnel for counting of votes amid tight security. "Postal ballots will be counted first before the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are opened," Kumar said. Meanwhile, four of the seven polling agencies predicted in their exit polls that the BJP would emerge as the single-largest party today. While most exit polls predicted a hung Assembly with the BJP ahead, two said the BJP would either come very close to or cross the halfway mark of 112 seats, while the India Today-Axis exit poll said the Congress might bag a majority. All exit polls gave the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) nearly two dozen seats or more, which could make it the kingmaker if there is a hung Assembly.

Top 10 developments on Karnataka election 2018 results: 1. How expressions changed at BJP headquarters with Karnataka swings: BJP leaders slammed the Congress for running a toxic and negative campaign and said the people of Karnataka had chosen the BJP's development agenda over the Congress's divisive agenda.

Cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are seen at the party headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday

But the whole scenario changed in the afternoon as TV screens showed the party's count dropping and that of the Congress increasing. With the BJP numbers coming down to 105 from 120, the drum beats and celebrations stopped and the union ministers as well as the party's national spokespersons left the headquarters.

The smiles on the faces of party workers also dimmed but they drew satisfaction from the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 104 seats.

The smiles again returned to the party office after Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came to mark the party's performance.

2. Learning from mistakes, Congress acted swiftly to be in race for power in Karnataka: Learning from past mistakes, the Congress today moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.

The move is seen as an attempt by the beleaguered party to save yet another state from slipping out of its kitty. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.

Today's step will also help provide a major boost to the "sagging morale" of the Congress ahead of state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the party sees an opportunity to upstage the BJP, and 2019 general elections.

Unlike in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the Congress failed to form its government despite securing the highest seats, it forged a quick post-poll alliance with the JD-S in Karnataka and staked claim to government formation.

Sensing a clear opportunity, the Congress leadership took a quick call to let go of the post of chief minister, which it offered to JD-S that lapped it up immediately.

Sources said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi discussed the issue with Sonia Gandhi and decided to play out the card of offering chief ministership to HD Kumaraswamy, the son of JD-S supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

3. AAP draws a blank in Karnataka polls: AAP candidates forfeited deposit in all 29 seats the party contested in Karnataka, giving yet another jolt to its attempts to spread its wings outside Delhi and Punjab.

Prithvi Reddy, AAP's Karnataka convenor, who took on Congress heavyweight K J George from the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency, could barely manage 1,861 votes coming a distant fourth.

"We were washed out but I cannot understand why. We got a lot of support but that could not be converted into votes," said Reddy, who had resorted to door-to-door campaign, usually undertaken by the party citing lack of resources.

Of the 29 seats, the party had contested 18 in Bengaluru and 11 in the other parts of the state.

4. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah address party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah expressed confidence that BJP would surely come to power in Karnataka. He said, "This is the 15th election. BJP has already won the last 14 elections. This is the 15th consecutive election where BJP is going to win."

He further added, "In 2019 we will not only form the govt under the leadership of Modi Ji but also form a New India in 2022." Slamming Congress, Amit Shah said, "I don't know by which analysis is Congress happy. They have lost the elections. Their sitting chief minister could hardly retain the safe seat and lost badly from his traditional seat, if this is not a loss I don't know what is," Shah said, according to Firstpost.

I am happy about #Karnataka's victory but on the other hand, I am saddened by the loss of lives in Varanasi. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased & assure that the government will do whatever it can to support these families: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/1HkDrH0342 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018 Modi started off his speech by condoling the loss of lives in Varanasi bridge collapse. Further, he congratulated BJP workers' victory in Karnataka.

He further attacked the Congress party and said it is trying to come to power in the state by forming an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), despite facing rejection.

rejecting the mandate of the people, the party is hurting India's Constitution for its political interests. The Prime Minister further said that by

"No one could have imagined that in this election, Congress would do an act to hurt India's Constitution only for its political interests," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Karnataka elections are proof that the BJP is not a party for only Hindi speaking states.

ALSO READ: Post-assembly verdict, BJP legislature party to meet tomorrow "They said the BJP is a party of Hindi speaking states. Are Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, the northeastern states of Hindi speaking states? No, BJP represents India and our proud diversity," Prime Minister Modi said.

According to official Election Commission figures as of 10:23 pm, the BJP was leading in 1 seat and had won 103 seats, the Congress was leading in none and had won 78, the Janata Dal (Secular) had won 37 seats and was leading in none. The Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party had won one seat, the Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat, and the independents had won one seat.A BJP win would bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah a step closer to achieving their dream of a 'Congress-mukt' India. The BJP's victory in Karnataka would also open for it "the gateway to southern India".