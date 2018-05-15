Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Rahul did his best, says Congress

Time for INRF. It’s Not Rahul’s fault. #KarnatakaElections — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 15, 2018 Subramanian Swamy said, "Congress committed suicide by dividing Lingayat community" Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka. #KarnatakaVerdict — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 15, 2018 BJP says people rejected Congress's divisive agenda: BJP leaders described the victory as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda and claimed that people have rejected divisive, toxic and negative agenda of the Congress. According to the Election Commission figures, the BJP is heading in over 112 seats and appears set for getting a majority. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying somebody was dreaming of becoming prime minister, a reference to Gandhi's statement during the Karnataka poll campaign that he was ready for the job if his party emerged victorious in the next Lok Sabha elections. BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads in Karwar In Karwar, BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads by 7,233 votes over JD(S)' Anand Asnotikar after round 12 of counting. Nifty50 crosses 10,900 as BJP leads in Karnataka election The markets are trading higher as trends see the ruling party, BJP, leading in Karnataka. A high-stakes battle for the Karnataka Assembly ended on Saturday evening, with over 35 million voting in an election crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP and the JD-S. All three main contenders for power -- Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) -- claimed they would win hands down.

updates: With Modi wave still riding high, the Bharatiya JanataParty (BJP) on Tuesday forged ahead leading in 113 seats while the ruling Congress, desperate to retain power in the state amid shrinking appeal nationally, suffered major blows and was ahead only in 62 seats constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly polls, according to trends. Karnataka Chief Minister trailed in both the constituencies he contested: Badami and Chamundeshwari. In contrast, the BJP's Chief Ministerial face B.S. was ahead of hiCongress rival by more than 11,000 votes in Shikaripura. JD(S) was leading in forty seats by 11.30 am.

BJP activists and leaders celebrated noisily in both Bengaluru and New Delhi, waving party flags and shouting slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their main vote-getter, and party President Amit Shah.

There were also celebrations outside the residence of Yeddyurappa, who has been Chief Minister earlier too.

The Janata Dal-Secular of former Prime Minister H.D. Dewe Gowda, which has been expected to play the role of a kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly, was leading in 40 seats -- the same number it won five years ago.

As the vote count progressed, BJP leaders became assertive, saying they were confident of taking power again in Karnataka while leaders began to speak about the possibility of an alliance with the JD-S.

BJP leader and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda said that there was no question of any alliance. Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa from Shivamogga, senior most candidate in the electoral fray and minister Kagodu Timmappa from Sagara and the chief minister's son, Yatindra, from Varuna were also leading over their rivals.

Karnataka election has been billed as the biggest political battle of 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party 's(BJP's) bid to reclaim the state has faced its toughest challenge from one man - chief minister Siddaramaiah, who looks to beat incumbency. Who will Karnataka pick? The voters have decided and the entire nation will know the Karnataka election 2018 result today.

Meanwhile, four of the seven polling agencies predicted in their exit polls that the BJP would emerge the single-largest party today. While most exit polls predicted a hung Assembly with the BJP ahead, two said the BJP would either come very close to or cross the halfway mark of 112 seats, while the India Today-Axis exit poll said the might bag a majority. All exit polls gave the H D Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) nearly two dozen seats or more, which could make it the kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly.





ALSO READ: Karnataka election results 2018: Counting begins; top 10 developments A win for the would have boosted the party’s morale for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in November-December, and for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It would have also ensured that the party would not be reduced to ruling only one big state, Punjab, in the entire country. Apart from Punjab, the Congress has governments in only Puducherry and Mizoram.

No government in Karnataka since the Ramakrishna Hegde-led Janata Party in 1985 has been re-elected.