Karnataka polls 2018: Modi, Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi rallies today; updates

Karnataka election 2018 is seeing a fierce competition between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday undertaking his third round of campaigning in the poll-bound state and Congress President visiting Karnataka for an eighth time this year on the same day. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will also campaign in Karnataka on May 3. Ahead of the May 12 Assembly election, Modi had launched his campaign blitzkrieg on Tuesday, with a blistering attack on the Congress party chief Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Further, a day after Modi lavished praise on him at an election rally in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D sought to play it down amid speculation of a BJP-JD(S) alliance or tacit understanding between the parties for the election. His remark came after Modi lashed out at Gandhi for "insulting" Gowda, saying that it showed his "arrogance". Countering Modi's statement, the Congress said that its president had not shown any disrespect to Gowda.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate laid down the road map for his swearing-in, saying that he becoming chief minister was "inevitable" and no one needed to have any doubt about it. Meanwhile, the Congress accused Modi and the BJP of getting Yeddyurappa's name "cleared" in corruption cases through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that the 'Yeddy-Reddy' combine was seeking to return to power to "loot" and "plunder" the state. Accused in an alleged illegal mining scam, the three Reddy brothers -- Galli Karunakara, Janardhana, and Somashekhara -- had been brought back in business by the BJP in the current Karnataka polls, the Congress claimed.

While the political fight continued on the hustings, the BJP on Wednesday claimed before the that the Congress was violating the electoral laws by allegedly seeking votes on communal grounds and deploying money power in Karnataka.

Here are the top 10 developments in the BJP and Congress' ongoing campaign:

1) Modi launches third leg of campaigning in Karnataka: Prime Minister Modi on Thursday commenced his third round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, where he will address three rallies today in Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Bengaluru. The BJP has also lined up a galaxy of leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to address public meetings in the next few days, BJP sources said.





PM Narendra Modi will be addressing 21 rallies in Karnataka, 3 of those were held on May 1. He will address 3 more today in Kalaburagi, Ballari & Bengaluru #KarnatakaElections2018(file pic) pic.twitter.com/l2kgN6pKAc — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

The Prime Minister's next round of campaigning will be at Tumakuru on May 5. After Tuesday's three rallies, the Prime Minister is slated to address another 18 rallies over the next few days before Karnataka goes to poll on May 12. By the end of campaigning, Modi will have addressed 21 rallies in the state.

Modi had launched his campaign blitzkrieg on Tuesday with a blistering attack on and the Congress. Modi resumed his campaign in the state after a long break -- the last rally he addressed was in February -- as he sought to give a big push to BJP's efforts to return to power in the state for the second time.

2) Rahul Gandhi holding meetings in Karnataka's Bidar district today: Congress President on Thursday will be on his eighth visit to Karnataka this year. During his two-day visit, Gandhi will be in the Bidar district, where he will hold corner meetings in Aurad, Bhalki, and Humnabad on Thursday. Gandhi will again visit the state from May 7 to May 10.





3) Yogi Adityanath holding rallies in Karnataka today: Firebrand Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will campaign in Karnataka on May 3, 4 and 5 and hold 11 public meetings, BJP sources said. On May 3, he will address public meetings at Sirsi, Sagar, Balehonnur, Belur, and Honnalli. He will address meetings at Haliyala, Muddebihal, Mudhol, Teradala the next day, the sources said. On May 5, he will address election rallies at Sedan and Balki. He will also visit Balehonnur Math.





4) Nitin Gadkari holding public meetings in Karnataka today: Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister will hold public meetings at Karnataka's K R Pete, Srirangapattana, Nippani, and Belagavi on May 3.

5) Yeddyurappa already planning his swearing-in ceremony: Buoyed by the response to Modi's public rallies, Yeddyurappa said his becoming Karnataka chief minister was "inevitable" and no one needed to have any doubts about it. Sounding upbeat, Yeddyurappa said there should not be any confusion about his swearing-in ceremony at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, which he hinted would happen on May 17 or 18.

In his address to party workers at Shivamogga on Wednesday, he said, "May 17 is Thursday and May 18 is Friday. We have to look at the convenient time of the Prime Minister. Chief Ministers of other states too will attend the event."

"My oath-taking at Vidhana Soudha as the chief minister of Karnataka is inevitable. Nobody should have any doubt about it. Karnataka election results will be a replay of UP election results. There is no confusion about it," Yeddyurappa told the cheering crowd.





6) Rahul never disrespected Gowda, says Congress: Countering Modi's remarks, the Congress said its president Rahul Gandhi has not shown any disrespect towards JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. Hitting back, the party said it was Modi who had 'disrespected' his two predecessors (Manmohan Singh and Gowda) and sought an apology from him for it.

"There is no disrespect expressed ever towards by Rahul Gandhi... it is not the Congress culture to insult," deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma told reporters. Accusing the prime minister of assaulting the dignity of his office with his expressions and language, Sharma said during campaign speeches Modi had said things that were not true.

He said that the Congress knew Gowda was a very senior and respected leader. "When was Prime Minister, his government had the full support of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi has not said anything derogatory about Deve Gowda," he said. Sharma alleged that there was an "opportunistic understanding and unholy nexus" with the that the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had sought and created. That was the reason a question had been asked and criticism levelled, he added.





7) Congress communalising Karnataka polls, BJP tells EC: The BJP has gone to the Election Commission, alleging that the Congress was seeking votes on communal grounds and deploying money power in Karnataka in violation of electoral laws. It also sought action against state officials who are "demonstrating leanings towards the ruling political dispensation" ahead of the May 12 Assembly election.

A BJP delegation led by Gadkari visited the EC and demanded "immediate criminal action" against senior Congress leaders and They also submitted a memorandum wherein it also stated that delay in granting permissions by the state officials was hurting its election campaign.

The delegation also sought the constituencies of Belgaum North, Gokak, Yemakanmardi, Badami, and Bableshwar be declared "critical" and Central Armed Police Forces and micro observers "be deployed forthwith to ensure a level playing field for all parties".

"In a public meeting on May 1 at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Congress leaders and appealed to Muslims to cast their vote en masse in favour of the Congress candidates. This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and a criminal offence under the provisions of Representation of People's Act, 1951," the BJP memorandum said.

"This desperate misadventure of the Congress party is an offence against the community and a bid to divide the otherwise peace-loving communities of Karnataka. The BJP urges the Commission to act decisively and firmly against such attempts of the Congress Party," it added.





8) Gowda says JD(S) will form a government in Karnataka on its own: Discounting the possibility of a hung Assembly, supremo H D Deve Gowda has asserted that his party will come back to power in the May 12 Karnataka polls. Gowda also denied that BJP and were cosying up to each other. "Maybe, by praising me, he (the prime minister) wants to gain sympathy. That is all. That does not mean there is an understanding (between BJP and JDS)," Gowda said. "In fact, the JDS is confident of forming the government on its own with the cooperation of (Telugu Desam Party) leader Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrasekhar Rao (of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and other friends in political arena... I do not expect a hung Assembly," he said.

"I have been saying this and I will say this again -- we are confident of forming government on our own," the JDS chief added.





9) Gowda alleges Siddaramaiah wanted to take BJP's support in the past: Gowda also slammed Siddaramaiah for suggesting that his party, the JD(S), would back the BJP. He claimed that it was Siddaramaiah who wanted to become chief minister in 2004 with the saffron party's support when he was in the JD(S).

10) Chandrababu Naidu calls on Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat BJP: During a committee meeting held with party leaders in Amaravati, National President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Karnataka election is a case study for Bharatiya Janata Party's collusion politics."

"In Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is getting relief from the Enforcement Directorate attachments. In Karnataka, Gali Janardhan Reddy is getting relief in mining cases. It is hilarious that CBI is writing letters saying we don't have details on from where and how much iron ore was illegally exported. Is this BJP's fight against corruption?" asked Naidu.

Naidu also urged his supporters to shun the BJP in Karnataka by not voting for them in the upcoming election. "I am appealing to all Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat BJP that indulges in collusion politics and conspiracies in Karnataka. YSR Congress, instead of demanding Special Category Status (SCS) from BJP, is attacking the TDP, which is fighting for the same cause on behalf of five crore people of the state that shows their secret agenda," said Naidu.

With agency inputs