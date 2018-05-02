With the Karnataka Assembly election drawing closer, mudslinging between the main rivals -- the Congress and the Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) -- seems to have intensified.

Addressing election rallies in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of being obsessed with the "politics of dynasty" and dared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of the government without a piece of paper.

"For the Congress, it has always been about family politics But for us (BJP), it is about people's politics. People of the state will decide which kind of politics they will choose (in the upcoming election)," Modi said.

He also charged the Congress with blocking development and blamed it for political violence that led to the death of several members of the RSS and BJP cadre in the state.

"Where there is Congress, all roads that lead to development are blocked. There is only family politics, corruption and lack of harmony," he said.

Hours later, took to Twitter to respond to all the allegations made by the prime minister. In a series of tweets, accused Modi of lying for political gains and challenged him for a debate on Karnataka's crime rate.

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev also accused the prime minister of repeated lying and misrepresenting facts.

Here are the top 10 developments around and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the state:

1. Congress asks Modi if he can speak for 15 seconds without lying or misrepresenting facts: Hitting back at Modi after he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Karnataka, Congress Spokesperson Sushmita Dev said Modi's remarks today proved that he had no answers to the issues raised by her party and demanded that he speak with integrity for even 15 seconds without lying or misrepresenting facts.

"Today, it has been proved beyond doubt that the Prime Minister has no answer on Nirav Modi, or on Jay Shah He has no answers on Rafale or on Piyush Goyal's corruption which is there beyond doubt in the public domain," she told reporters.ALSO



READ: BJP's last-mile push to maximise returns from central Karnataka



2. Siddaramaiah dares Modi for debate on Karnataka crime rate: Accusing PM Modi of repeating lies for political gains, Siddaramaiah challenged him for an open debate with him on the issue of crime, and the law and order situation in Karnataka compared to the BJP-ruled states.

Crime is not increasing in Karnataka abnormally. PM repeats the lie of increasing crime rate for political purposes. I challenge him for an open debate on a single platform on crime & law & order situation in Karnataka vis-a-viz BJP ruled states. https://t.co/3t7Gx57mo1 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) 1 May 2018

Earlier, while addressing a rally in the coastal district of Udupi, the Prime Minister had alleged that the law and order in the state under Congress rule had collapsed.

3. Siddaramaiah hits out at Modi over 'two constituency' remark: Replying to Modi's remark that the Karnataka CM was contesting from two constituencies and changing his seat as he feared defeat, Siddaramaiah said that he should forget about 2-seats and worry about the fact that his party will not cross 60-70 seat mark in the upcoming election.

He also sought to know if fear drove Modi to contest from two parliamentary constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2 parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr. PM @narendramodi ? Of course you are a 56 inch man, you would have some clever explanation!!



Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70! https://t.co/Hr3V5x6sDE — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) 1 May 2018

4. Siddaramaiah hits back at Modi for his '2+1 formula' jibe: Hitting back at the Prime Minister for his "2+1 formula" jibe at him, Siddaramaiah said Modi's formula to win the assembly election in the state is "2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy".

Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead he spoke about some 2+1 formula.



Here is the explanation to his formula to win election. 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy.#2Reddy1Yeddy https://t.co/FozyhwOyHA — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) 1 May 2018

'Yeddy' is a reference to BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.





ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: Jarkiholi brothers are Cong's answer to BJP's Sreeramulu

5. Omar hopes Rahul will take up PM's challenge: Opposition National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday hoped that Rahul Gandhi will take up the challenge of speaking extempore for 15 minutes about the Karnataka Government so that he could ask PM Modi to explain why Kathuarape and murder case was a 'minor issue'.

I hope @RahulGandhi takes up the Hon PM’s challenge & speaks w/out using notes for 15 min about the Karnataka Govt & then perhaps we can ask the Hon PM to speak for 2 min about why the rape & murder of an 8 year old girl is “a minor issue”. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 1 May 2018

6. Modi showers praise on JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda: In remarks that raised eyebrows in political circles, PM Modi showered praise on former Prime Minister H D Deva Gowda at an election rally here in poll-bound Karnataka.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" the veteran politician.

"Your life (as Congress chief) has just begun. Deve Gowda is among the tallest leaders of the country. You are insulting him," Modi said.

Speaking about the respect he has for the former prime minister, Modi referred to Deve Gowda as "the son of this land, and a farmer's son".

"Whenever he comes to meet me in Delhi, I make it a point to receive him at the entrance of my home...open the door of the car for him. I also see him off up to his car," he said.

7. Modi urges people in Karnataka to disband Congress: "I urge people of Karnataka to fulfil Mahatma Gandhiji's wish of disbanding the Congress party. You should grab this (May 12 state elections) opportunity," Modi said in Belagavi district's Chikodi town on Tuesday. He said the "power hungry" Congress is on the backfoot in the state and is spreading lies to win the elections.

"Congress cannot live without power. The Congress fears that they will lose in elections and that is why they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste and creating the atmosphere of fear," Modi said.

8. Modi says Congress blocked development in Karnataka: PM Modi on Tuesday lamented that all development in Karnataka had been "blocked" by the ruling Congress due to its obsession with family politics. "Where there is Congress, all roads that lead to development are blocked. There is only family politics, corruption and lack of harmony," said Modi.

Further, Modi said that law and order in Karnataka had collapsed under the Congress rule. "When the Lokayukta in the state is not safe, how can one expect the common people to be safe under the Congress government," asked the prime minister. Karnataka's anti-graft ombudsman Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty had been stabbed in his office by a man in the state capital on March 7.





ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly polls: Incipient class divide amid caste battles

9. Modi challenges Rahul to speak for 15 minutes without reading from a script: In reply to Rahul Gandhi's challenge to face him in Parliament, Modi challenged the Congress Chief to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of the government in Karnataka headed by Siddaramaiah without reading from a piece of paper.

"You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother's mother tongue (Italian)," he said.

The Prime Minister's attack came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's challenge last week that if he was allowed to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi would not be able to withstand it.

10. Modi rules out hung Assembly: "There is no way there will be a hung Assembly as is being predicted. We are confident of coming to power in Karnataka too," said Modi at a huge public meeting in Karnataka's northwest region, about 500 km from Bengaluru.

Modi told the gathering that Congress feared a loss in the ensuing polls and its leaders were spreading lies and fear among the people about a hung Assembly.