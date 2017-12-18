JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat, Himachal election result LIVE: BJP leads in 105 seats; Cong at 75
Business Standard

PM Modi flashes victory sign as BJP takes lead in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

The saffron party marched ahead of its rival as counting of votes progressed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flashed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament, as the BJP pulled ahead of the Congress in trends for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.


Though early trends showed a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Modi's home state Gujarat, the saffron party marched ahead of its rival as counting of votes progressed.

The BJP also appeared set to wrest power from the Congress in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.


The prime minister showed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament to attend the winter session.

Parliament re-convened today after the weekend break.
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 11:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements