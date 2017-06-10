Allahabad Bank reduces MCLR

Kolkata-based public sector lender Allahabad Bank, on Friday, announced reduction of its benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points at 8.50 per cent for one year and by 15 basis points at 8-8.40 per cent for a less than a year tenure.

In a statement, the bank said, with effect from June 12 this year, the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) has been reduced implying that home, car and other types of loans linked to would become cheaper.

is a new methodology and benchmark introduced by the for setting lending rate by It has modified the existing methodology for setting lending rate i.e. base rate system from April 2016 onwards.