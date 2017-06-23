TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

NSPCL to make bond market debut, asks bankers for underwriting bids
Business Standard

Bank sold you a bad insurance or MF plan? Go to banking ombudsman

You can also approach the ombudsman if your bank flouts mobile banking or electronic banking rules

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Banking

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the powers of the banking ombudsman, allowing it to act on complaints filed by customerrs about deficiencies in the sale of third-party products such as insurance and mutual funds by banks.

Customers may also take banks to the ombudsman for flouting the rules on mobile banking and electronic banking services, RBI said on Friday.

This is a sequel to an amendment to the Banking Ombudsman Scheme of 2006. The amended scheme comes into effect on July 1.

The pecuniary jurisdiction of the ombudsman has also been doubled, allowing it to pass an award of up to Rs 20 lakh, from Rs 10 lakh earlier.

The banking ombudsman may also make a compensation award not exceeding Rs 1 lakh for loss of time, expenses incurred, harassment and mental anguish suffered by a complainant.

Customers are also allowed to appeal on complaints closed under Clause 13. This section allows an ombudsman to reject a complaint at any stage if it appears to have been pursued without sufficient cause.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bank sold you a bad insurance or MF plan? Go to banking ombudsman

You can also approach the ombudsman if your bank flouts mobile banking or electronic banking rules

You can also approach the ombudsman if your bank flouts mobile banking or electronic banking rules
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the powers of the banking ombudsman, allowing it to act on complaints filed by customerrs about deficiencies in the sale of third-party products such as insurance and mutual funds by banks.

Customers may also take banks to the ombudsman for flouting the rules on mobile banking and electronic banking services, RBI said on Friday.

This is a sequel to an amendment to the Banking Ombudsman Scheme of 2006. The amended scheme comes into effect on July 1.

The pecuniary jurisdiction of the ombudsman has also been doubled, allowing it to pass an award of up to Rs 20 lakh, from Rs 10 lakh earlier.

The banking ombudsman may also make a compensation award not exceeding Rs 1 lakh for loss of time, expenses incurred, harassment and mental anguish suffered by a complainant.

Customers are also allowed to appeal on complaints closed under Clause 13. This section allows an ombudsman to reject a complaint at any stage if it appears to have been pursued without sufficient cause.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bank sold you a bad insurance or MF plan? Go to banking ombudsman

You can also approach the ombudsman if your bank flouts mobile banking or electronic banking rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the powers of the banking ombudsman, allowing it to act on complaints filed by customerrs about deficiencies in the sale of third-party products such as insurance and mutual funds by banks.

Customers may also take banks to the ombudsman for flouting the rules on mobile banking and electronic banking services, RBI said on Friday.

This is a sequel to an amendment to the Banking Ombudsman Scheme of 2006. The amended scheme comes into effect on July 1.

The pecuniary jurisdiction of the ombudsman has also been doubled, allowing it to pass an award of up to Rs 20 lakh, from Rs 10 lakh earlier.

The banking ombudsman may also make a compensation award not exceeding Rs 1 lakh for loss of time, expenses incurred, harassment and mental anguish suffered by a complainant.

Customers are also allowed to appeal on complaints closed under Clause 13. This section allows an ombudsman to reject a complaint at any stage if it appears to have been pursued without sufficient cause.

image
Business Standard
177 22