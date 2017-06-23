Bank sold you a bad insurance or MF plan? Go to banking ombudsman

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the powers of the banking ombudsman, allowing it to act on complaints filed by customerrs about deficiencies in the sale of third-party products such as and by

Customers may also take to the ombudsman for flouting the rules on mobile banking and electronic banking services, said on Friday.

This is a sequel to an amendment to the Scheme of 2006. The amended scheme comes into effect on July 1.

The pecuniary jurisdiction of the ombudsman has also been doubled, allowing it to pass an award of up to Rs 20 lakh, from Rs 10 lakh earlier.

The may also make a compensation award not exceeding Rs 1 lakh for loss of time, expenses incurred, harassment and mental anguish suffered by a complainant.

Customers are also allowed to appeal on complaints closed under Clause 13. This section allows an ombudsman to reject a complaint at any stage if it appears to have been pursued without sufficient cause.