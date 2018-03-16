Bankruptcy Code: Finance professionals on a roll as NCLT cases surge

While the verdict is still out on whether the (IBC) is a panacea for debt-ridden banks, it has turned out to an opportunity for professionals, especially chartered accountants and company secretaries. With close to 600-700 new getting admitted into every month, the demand for RPs (Resolution Professionals) is on the rise. The number of RPs have more than doubled in less than one year. From about 600 in June last year, the number has now gone up to 1,689, according to data available from the In fact, the insolvency code has led to the creation of a new service vertical -- specialised firms that provide a range of services related to proceedings to both lenders and borrowers. In the past one year, close to 75 such companies have come up, according to data from the For and financial institutions, such firms are in the business of providing RPs who impart credit and other background information to lenders, conduct valuation and work as liquidators in case the company is to be wound up. For defaulting borrowers, the services include assisting companies with legal filing, assisting in all correspondence with the lenders, operational creditors, committee of creditors, and the NCLT, among other things. With the infrastructure expanding, a large number of insolvency service providers are coming up in tier II cities. At present there are 11 benches across the country, and three more benches are slated to be opened in Kochi, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar, according to sources close to the development. Around 2004, Chandigarh-based professional specialised in project syndication of debt profile. However, since the last seven to eight years as hardly any new firm has got registered out of the city, Chawla refocused his skills to stress debt management. Since 2010, he has been working with firms with CDR, and more recently with SDR and S4A cases. Last year, with the new IBC code in place, and a new bench in Chandigarh, Chawla started a new firm called Embee IP Services Private Limited. At present, his firm is dealing with two (lenders) and two companies (borrowers).

While IBC has provided a new opportunity for Chawla, he is awaiting notification of rules under IBC for individuals and partnership firms, under which a large number of cases are expected to be admitted locally.

“At present are very reluctant to bring companies into as they would need to keep 100 per cent provisions. Once the rules for individuals and partnership firms are notified, we expect more business,” says Chawla.

Kolkata-based AV Insolvency Professionals, which started operations last May last year, has about 26 RPs working with it.

“With so many getting into NCLT, there is a lot of demand for RPs. Ours is a new business, but it is consistently growing. We expect about six to seven cases to be settled in soon, while another 8 to ten are in the pipeline for us,” says Kamlesh Singhania, MD and CEO of

On the flip side, the RP professionals are also facing high risks of litigation and even personal harm.

“This is an unknown terrain. In fact, there have been cases when people have been abducted, there have been life threats. People have even been stopped from entering office premises with local support. Further, there are a lot of civil cases which RPs get entangled in, and each case becomes a baggage,” says Mamta Binani, a

“There is no fixed salary structure for RPs, as it varies from case to case, expertise and the demand. Depending on the size and operations of a company, fee of an RP ranges anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 million for each case,” adds Singhania.