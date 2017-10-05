Loan pricing via external benchmark likely soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pulled up lenders for keeping interest rates on loans at a higher level and said it would make another system to fix rates for such loans. The banking regulator expressed concern over base rate and marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and said these internal benchmarks have not improved monetary transmission. A new system using external benchmarks to price loans would be introduced, the RBI said. In its report, an internal RBI study group to review the working of the MCLR system has suggested switching over to the new system ...