MFIs brace for Rs 5,000-crore write-off

The microfinance industry is bracing to write off close to Rs 5,000 crore as bad loans on account of debt waiver schemes by state governments. This excludes write-offs by small finance banks, commercial banks and non MFI non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). “We estimate the amount of write-offs to be Rs 4,000-5,000 crore.

Anyone who has defaulted would not get a fresh loan. Now in several parts, defaulters have even stopped coming to the group meetings, which makes recovery even more difficult,” said Ratna Vishwanathan, chief executive officer, MFIN ...