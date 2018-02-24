PNB fraud 'scar' on economy: Jaitley slams regulators, hints at new norms

-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday slammed regulators for failing to detect the Rs 114 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) fraud at Punjab National Bank for seven long years, saying unlike politicians, regulators in the Indian system are unaccountable. Speaking on the scam for the second time this week, Jaitley said employees conniving with fraudsters is worrisome. Also worrisome is that no red flag was raised. Jaitley said repeated occurrence of fraud causes major setbacks to efforts for improving ease of doing business, and this subsequently creates room for criticism on the economy. The finance minister went on to say cases of willful default and bank fraud will have a detrimental impact on the government's objective of ensuring ease of doing business. Speaking at the ET Global Business Summit, he said the industry needs to get into the habit of doing 'ethical' business as such frauds are "scars" and push reforms and ease of doing business to the background. Unethical behaviour in the lender-borrower relation has to end, he said. "If needed laws will be tightened further to punish delinquent persons." Regulators have a very important function, regulators ultimately decide the rules of the game and they have to have a third eye which perpetually be open. Unfortunately, in the Indian system we politicians are accountable but regulators are not: FM Jaitley pic.twitter.com/xNRCnKZVAH If you periodically have incidents like these, the entire effort around ease of doing business goes into the background and these scars on the economy take the front seat,” he said. Cases of willful default is something which is much more than a business failure and also bank frauds. If you periodically have incidents like these, the entire effort of ease of doing business goes to background and these scars on the economy take the front seat: FM Jaitley pic.twitter.com/Vz0uSksotV
