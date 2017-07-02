Proposed ESOPs for top-rung PSBs in order to retain talent

The proposed employee stock option plans (ESOPs) for public sector banks
(PSBs) to retain talent will be introduced for select banks
that meet the performance criterion of the scheme.
The framework the government has got up to incentivise employees has been referred to the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) for approval.
The finance
ministry had, in March, agreed in principle to allow PSBs
to offer stock options to their employees from 2017-18.
“We have finalised the framework to issue ESOPs
after discussing the matter with the Indian Banks’ Association. Banks’ performance will be a key parameter, along with others, for the ESOPs.
At the moment, it is with the central bank for approval,” said a senior government official.
According to the proposal, ESOPs
will be extended from scale four, which is the level of deputy general manager and additional general manager, to the star performers.
The ESOP option will likely be available to banks
making profits and doing well in terms of managing non-performing assets (NPAs). Shares equivalent to a certain proportion of net profits are likely to go as ESOPs, according to the official quoted earlier.
NPAs have mounted to more than Rs 6 lakh crore in PSBs.
“A share of net profit could go towards ESOPs, maybe five per cent in the case of large banks
and three per cent in the case of small banks,” he said.
PSBs
are facing a talent crunch and the entry of more universal and payments banks
is expected to add to the human resource stress.
“ESOPs
will give employees a sense of ownership to work towards improving banks’ health,” said the official.
The Department of Financial Services, which has drafted the ESOP framework, will discuss the final contours of the plan with the Banks
Board Bureau (BBB).
ESOPs
are common in the private sector, as companies offer stocks to reward and retain talented employees.
The government is also considering bonuses and other performance-linked packages as suggested by the BBB.
The government, as part of its Indradhanush - a seven-pronged strategy to revive PSBs
- had said that ESOPs
for top managements were under formulation. Earlier this year, BBB
chief Vinod Rai
had said that compensation packages across PSBs
needed to improve.
“Maybe we are not able to do much about the fixed part of the compensation package but about the variable part we are hopeful that in the next financial year (FY19) we will be able to have bonuses, ESOPs, and other performance-linked incentives,” he had said. There could be monetary or non-monetary benefits to make it attractive for professionals to join PSBs, he had said.
Last year, the then RBI
Governor, Raghuram Rajan, made a pitch for offering ESOPs
to bank employees. “With PSBs’ shares trading at such low levels, a small allocation to employees today may be a strong source of motivation, and can be a large source of wealth as performance improves,” Rajan said.
