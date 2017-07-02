Proposed ESOPs for top-rung PSBs in order to retain talent

The proposed employee stock option plans (ESOPs) for public sector (PSBs) to retain talent will be introduced for select that meet the performance criterion of the scheme.

The framework the government has got up to incentivise employees has been referred to the of India (RBI) for approval.

The ministry had, in March, agreed in principle to allow to offer stock options to their employees from 2017-18.

“We have finalised the framework to issue after discussing the matter with the Indian Banks’ Association. Banks’ performance will be a key parameter, along with others, for the At the moment, it is with the central bank for approval,” said a senior government official.

According to the proposal, will be extended from scale four, which is the level of deputy general manager and additional general manager, to the star performers.

The ESOP option will likely be available to making profits and doing well in terms of managing non-performing assets (NPAs). Shares equivalent to a certain proportion of net profits are likely to go as ESOPs, according to the official quoted earlier.

NPAs have mounted to more than Rs 6 lakh crore in

“A share of net profit could go towards ESOPs, maybe five per cent in the case of large and three per cent in the case of small banks,” he said.

are facing a talent crunch and the entry of more universal and payments is expected to add to the human resource stress.

“ will give employees a sense of ownership to work towards improving banks’ health,” said the official.

The Department of Financial Services, which has drafted the ESOP framework, will discuss the final contours of the plan with the Board Bureau (BBB).

are common in the private sector, as companies offer stocks to reward and retain talented employees.

The government is also considering bonuses and other performance-linked packages as suggested by the

The government, as part of its Indradhanush - a seven-pronged strategy to revive - had said that for top managements were under formulation. Earlier this year, chief had said that compensation packages across needed to improve.

“Maybe we are not able to do much about the fixed part of the compensation package but about the variable part we are hopeful that in the next financial year (FY19) we will be able to have bonuses, ESOPs, and other performance-linked incentives,” he had said. There could be monetary or non-monetary benefits to make it attractive for professionals to join PSBs, he had said.

Last year, the then Governor, Raghuram Rajan, made a pitch for offering to bank employees. “With PSBs’ shares trading at such low levels, a small allocation to employees today may be a strong source of motivation, and can be a large source of wealth as performance improves,” Rajan said.