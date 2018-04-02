RBI allows banks to spread bond trading losses over four quarters

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed to spread their bond trading losses incurred in December 2017 and March 2018 quarters equally over up to four quarters.

The move will come as a major reprieve to India's state-run banks, which have been hard hit by trading losses from a spike in bond over recent months.

India's state-run banks, which are already struggling under the burden of provisioning for record levels of bad loans, have been further hit by mark-to-market losses on their huge bond holdings due to a sustained spike in bond since July.

Last month, warned that Indian state-run could lose more than Rs 200 billion ($3.1 billion) in the January-March quarter, due to a continued spike in bond and as they held more than are required by the regulator.