Retail investors, institutions stare at huge capital losses in 'Big 12'

Close to a million retail shareholders and some top institutions are staring at hundreds of crores in capital losses in large companies marked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for insolvency process. “Companies going into insolvency means they do not have enough assets to pay even the secured creditors. Equity investors will get nothing,” said a senior financial services executive. In a corporate structure, the owners or equity shareholders come last in the pecking order of payments at the time of liquidation. But, this will be a new experience for public ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?