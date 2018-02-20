Rotomac Pens fraud: How Vikram Kothari conned 7 banks; FIR details revealed

Rotomac pen promoter faced heat of central agencies after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered separate cases against him and his company for allegedly swindling of billions from seven from 2008. Rotomac Global Private Limited cheated a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 36.95 billion (Rs 3,695 crore), including interest by siphoning off loans sanctioned to the company for procurement of wheat and other goods for export. The CBI registered a case after receiving a complaint from Bank of Baroda against Kanpur-based Rotomac Global Private Limited, its director Vikram Kothari, his wife Sadhana Kothari, and son Rahul Kothari and unidentified bank officials. According to the CBI officials, the company allegedly used two modus operandi for siphoning off the loans secured from consortium of from 2008 onwards. Loan utilised for purposes, other than executing export orders The CBI alleged that the credit sanctioned for a particular export order was diverted to a different offshore company and later the money was remitted back into the Kanpur-based company without executing an export order. No export was undertaken, though, according to officials of the CBI who referred to details given in the Bank of Baroda complaint. CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal quoting Bank of Baroda complaint said: "Rotomac cheated the consortium of banks by siphoning off bank loans." Interestingly, the official said Rotomac was working for differential in local and foreign currency. "Number of front and fictitious companies were formed to carry out illegal activities by Rotomac which submitted forged documents to obtain the money from the banks," Dayal said. The First Information Report (FIR) copy says the following: - Five entities have been named in the FIR - Principal loan amount stands at Rs 29.19 billion (Rs 2919 crore) - Seven acted as the consortium. These include: Bank of India – Rs 7.55 billion (Rs 754.77 crore) Bank of Baroda – Rs 4.57 billion (Rs 456.63 crore) Indian Overseas Bank – Rs 7.71 billion (Rs 771.07 crore) Union Bank of India – Rs 4.59 billion (Rs 458.95 crore) Allahabad Bank – Rs 3.31 billion (Rs 330.68 crore) Bank of Maharashtra – Rs 489 million (Rs 49.82 crore) Oriental Bank of Commerce – Rs 974 million (Rs 97.47 crore) Allegation: By siphoning of loan through Rotomac 1. Credit sanctioned and disbursed to the company was utilised for purposes other than executing export orders. 2. Credit sanctioned for export order received from Singapore for supply of wheat was diverted to another company Ms Bargadia Brothers Pvt Ltd Singapore. Later, it was routed to Ms Rotomac.

In other cases, money disbursed for procurement of goods for export wasn't utilised for this purposes and no export order was executed by this company. Misappropriation of funds, breach of trust, violation of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Most of the transactions of the company are limited with the buyers, sellers.