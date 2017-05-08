TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Shareholders to elect four independent directors of SBI on June 15
Business Standard

SBI cuts affordable home loan rates to 8.35%; lowest in market

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

SBI, State Bank of India, state bank, bank
State Bank of India logo. File photo

India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday announced a steep reduction of 25 basis points (bps) in affordable housing loans to 8.35 per cent for new borrowers.

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing.

For male borrowers, the limited period offer is valid till July 31 and the reduction is 20 bps to 8.40 per cent, SBI Managing Director for national banking Rajnish Kumar told PTI in a conference call.

The new rate reduction of 25 per cent for women will be for salaried borrowers. For non-salaried borrowers, it will be a 20 bps cut.

Similar rates will be applicable for male salaried and non-salaried borrowers.

One percentage point is 100 bps.

"This a huge saving for the borrower as the 25 bps reduction translates into a saving of Rs 530 per month on EMIs," he said.

The new rates will be effective from Tuesday.

"This is giant leap to give a fillip to the affordable housing segment keeping the Prime Minister's vision of providing 'housing for all' by 2022," Kumar said, adding that the lender now offers the lowest rates in the industry.

With a home loan book of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, SBI leads the segment with 25-26 per cent market share, Kumar said further.

However, he is of the view that the new offer may not push up SBI's market share significantly as 45 per cent of its 2.23 lakh crore home loan book is under the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SBI cuts affordable home loan rates to 8.35%; lowest in market

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing
India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday announced a steep reduction of 25 basis points (bps) in affordable housing loans to 8.35 per cent for new borrowers.

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing.

For male borrowers, the limited period offer is valid till July 31 and the reduction is 20 bps to 8.40 per cent, SBI Managing Director for national banking Rajnish Kumar told PTI in a conference call.

The new rate reduction of 25 per cent for women will be for salaried borrowers. For non-salaried borrowers, it will be a 20 bps cut.

Similar rates will be applicable for male salaried and non-salaried borrowers.

One percentage point is 100 bps.

"This a huge saving for the borrower as the 25 bps reduction translates into a saving of Rs 530 per month on EMIs," he said.

The new rates will be effective from Tuesday.

"This is giant leap to give a fillip to the affordable housing segment keeping the Prime Minister's vision of providing 'housing for all' by 2022," Kumar said, adding that the lender now offers the lowest rates in the industry.

With a home loan book of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, SBI leads the segment with 25-26 per cent market share, Kumar said further.

However, he is of the view that the new offer may not push up SBI's market share significantly as 45 per cent of its 2.23 lakh crore home loan book is under the Rs 30 lakh bracket.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

SBI cuts affordable home loan rates to 8.35%; lowest in market

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing

India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday announced a steep reduction of 25 basis points (bps) in affordable housing loans to 8.35 per cent for new borrowers.

Under the new government scheme, loans under Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing.

For male borrowers, the limited period offer is valid till July 31 and the reduction is 20 bps to 8.40 per cent, SBI Managing Director for national banking Rajnish Kumar told PTI in a conference call.

The new rate reduction of 25 per cent for women will be for salaried borrowers. For non-salaried borrowers, it will be a 20 bps cut.

Similar rates will be applicable for male salaried and non-salaried borrowers.

One percentage point is 100 bps.

"This a huge saving for the borrower as the 25 bps reduction translates into a saving of Rs 530 per month on EMIs," he said.

The new rates will be effective from Tuesday.

"This is giant leap to give a fillip to the affordable housing segment keeping the Prime Minister's vision of providing 'housing for all' by 2022," Kumar said, adding that the lender now offers the lowest rates in the industry.

With a home loan book of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, SBI leads the segment with 25-26 per cent market share, Kumar said further.

However, he is of the view that the new offer may not push up SBI's market share significantly as 45 per cent of its 2.23 lakh crore home loan book is under the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

image
Business Standard
177 22