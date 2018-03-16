Best Unconventional Workout and Sporting Activities for Summer

Summer is the season of holidays, picnics, outings and beaches. With travel and binge eating proper workout becomes that much more essential in summers. But with heat and the sun outdoors, an individual has to balance his indoor and outdoor activities to get a fulfilling workout. In summers, depending upon conditions and circumstances one can incorporate both outdoor and indoor activities in their training schedule. Mentioned below are some of the best physical and sporting activities that one can use as a workout to stay fit in the summer season.



Beach Sports - If in summers one is going to spend much time on beaches or at a beach destination then one may use beach sporting activities such as beach rugby, beach soccer, beach tennis and beach volleyball to stay fit. All of these sporting activities on sand provide a good workout for all muscle groups, especially for the legs. Beach sporting activities can be both fun and accomplishing; also as many of these are team activities one will find themselves motivated spontaneously. Outdoor beach activities will help one stay active while holidaying; one may play between relaxing breaks too.



Water Sports - Spending time in water in quite desirous during summers. Thus one can take up activities such as swimming, kayaking, surfing, water aerobics and more. Water activity provides a sensation of lightness, improves the venous return, erases cellulite, and allows one to burn calories and shape the body. As a bonus, the water pressure prevents shocks and minimizes the risk of muscle aches, strains or muscle strain.



Cycling - or mountain biking while holidaying can also provide a great workout. One can combine with discovering of new sites, landscapes and attractions during holidays or just go in the midst of nature. develops cardio-vascular and muscular endurance. Focused on the lower limbs, tones the legs, builds stamina and also provides good workout for the abs, arms and back.



Walking and Hiking - Walking or hiking amidst nature can also provide good workout. It is good for muscle toning and endurance. Also hiking can provide complete physical training along with the feeling of surpassing competition and achieving a milestone.



Badminton - can be played both indoors as well as outdoors. It is both fun and fast paced thus an ideal sporting activity for a thorough workout. improves focus, reactivity and concentration and also works the whole body. It can help burn a maximum of calories of about 500 kcal per hour.



Kick Boxing - provides the benefits of gentle gymnastics. It works alternately on the upper and the lower body. and some other martial arts forms are good for physical, emotional and mental well-being. They can help one improve muscle strengthening, breathing and endurance. can also help tone the entire musculature and helps burn calories up to 600 kcal per hour.



or Pilates - and both can be practised indoors; also one can themselves choose the intensity and difficulty levels to suit their needs. Both the said forms help improve flexibility and balance and also help sculpt the body and stay fit.



Zumba - can be practised indoors during summers, it can help one burn calories, lose weight and strengthen the muscles while dancing and having fun. It is also good for cardio- of an individual.



