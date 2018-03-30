Applying for US visa? You will have to submit your social media details too

The administration wants all US applicants to submit details of their previous phone numbers, email addresses and histories as part of its "vetting" practice and to prevent entry of individuals who might pose a threat to the country.

In a document posted on the Federal Register yesterday, anyone who wants to come to the US on a non-immigrant will have to answer a list of questions under new rules.

The State Department estimates that the new forms would affect 710,000 immigrant and 14 million non-immigrant applicants.

It said that in addition to asking the applicants to provide their identifications or handles of their platform, they would also be asked to give details of their phone and mobile numbers used in the last five years.

Other questions seek five years of previously used telephone numbers, email addresses and travel whether the applicant has been deported or removed from any country and whether specified family members have been involved in terrorist activities, said the document which would be formally published today.

After its publication, the public would have 60 days to comment on the proposed new form.

"One question lists multiple platforms and requires the applicant to provide any identifiers used by applicants for those platforms during the five years preceding the date of application," the document said.

It said the State Department will collect the information from applicants for "identity resolution and vetting purposes" based on statutory eligibility standards.

However, it intends not to routinely ask the question of applicants for specific classifications, such as most diplomatic and official applicants, it said.

The revised application forms will also include additional information regarding the medical examination that some applicants may be required to undergo.

