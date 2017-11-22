Beijing slams US sanctions on Chinese firms trading with North Korea

-
China today rejected new United States sanctions targeting Chinese traders doing business with North Korea as "wrong", and urged the US to share any "solid" evidence.
"We consistently oppose any country adopting unilateral sanctions based on its own domestic laws and regulations and the wrong method of exercising long-arm jurisdiction," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.
