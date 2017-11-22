JUST IN
Beijing slams US sanctions on Chinese firms trading with North Korea

Chinese foreign ministry has urged the US to share any 'solid' evidence

AFP | PTI  |  Beijing 

Photo: www.shutterstock.com
China today rejected new United States sanctions targeting Chinese traders doing business with North Korea as "wrong", and urged the US to share any "solid" evidence.

"We consistently oppose any country adopting unilateral sanctions based on its own domestic laws and regulations and the wrong method of exercising long-arm jurisdiction," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.

First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 16:20 IST

