Job losses totalling 75,000 in and because of are "plausible", of Deputy Governor said on Wednesday.

Woods told British lawmakers that the 65,000 to 75,000 estimate was drawn up by consultants Oliver Wyman and not the of England, but that it was within a "plausible range of scenarios".

Woods also told a House of Lords committee that it was reasonable to expect that the UK financial sector will have lost about 10,000 jobs on "day one" of when leaves the European Union in March 2019.

"It's a moving feast," Woods said.