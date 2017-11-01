Brexit to cost UK 10,000 finance jobs on day-1, 75,000 in all: BoE governor

-
ALSO READBrexit transition period desirable for UK and EU banks: Bank of England Post-Brexit trade deal: No talks before UK settles what it owes, says EU UK banks must hurry to apply for business licence in EU after Brexit: ECB UK govt needs phased Brexit: Finance minister Philip Hammond 10,000 finance jobs in UK affected in first Brexit wave, reveals survey
-
Job losses totalling 75,000 in banking and insurance because of Brexit are "plausible", Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday.
Woods told British lawmakers that the 65,000 to 75,000 estimate was drawn up by consultants Oliver Wyman and not the Bank of England, but that it was within a "plausible range of scenarios".
Woods also told a House of Lords committee that it was reasonable to expect that the UK financial sector will have lost about 10,000 jobs on "day one" of Brexit when Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019.
"It's a moving feast," Woods said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU