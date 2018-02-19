CAS opens case into Russian athlete's doping case in Winter Olympics

The on Monday announced that it has opened a case for possible doping involving an from who won bronze in the mixed doubles at the PyeongChang

The CAS confirmed in a statement released on Monday that its anti-doping division had opened a new case involving Russian athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, reports Efe.

Russian media reports state that Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, who competed jointly with his compatriot in mixed doubles curling, had tested positive for meldonium, included in the list of banned substances in early 2016.

Krushelnitckii was competing at PyeongChang as a neutral after and the were banned from participating over the doping scandal which rocked the Sochi Games in 2014.