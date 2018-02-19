JUST IN
CAS opens case into Russian athlete's doping case in Winter Olympics

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, who competed jointly with his compatriot Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, had tested positive for meldonium

IANS  |  PyeongChang (South Korea) 

Russian medalist Aleksandr Krushelnitcki (Photo: reuters)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday announced that it has opened a case for possible doping involving an Olympic athlete from Russia who won bronze in the mixed doubles curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The CAS confirmed in a statement released on Monday that its anti-doping division had opened a new case involving Russian athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, reports Efe.

Russian media reports state that Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, who competed jointly with his compatriot Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, had tested positive for meldonium, included in the list of banned substances in early 2016.

Krushelnitckii was competing at PyeongChang as a neutral after Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee were banned from participating over the doping scandal which rocked the Sochi Games in 2014.
First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 21:33 IST

