CAS opens case into Russian athlete's doping case in Winter Olympics

-
ALSO READRussia banned from Winter Olympics over doping issue, Putin yet to comment Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics over doping allegations JioTV gets IOC's digital rights; to broadcast Winter Olympics Games For Olympic glory, athletes need talent and a billionaire backer 17 national anti-doping agencies call for Russia ban
-
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday announced that it has opened a case for possible doping involving an Olympic athlete from Russia who won bronze in the mixed doubles curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
The CAS confirmed in a statement released on Monday that its anti-doping division had opened a new case involving Russian athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, reports Efe.
Russian media reports state that Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, who competed jointly with his compatriot Anastasia Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, had tested positive for meldonium, included in the list of banned substances in early 2016.
Krushelnitckii was competing at PyeongChang as a neutral after Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee were banned from participating over the doping scandal which rocked the Sochi Games in 2014.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU