China warns Trump trade sanctions on imports threaten global economy

US sanctions will hit the world economy, warned today, after threatened to impose fresh tariffs on imports from Trump said he was "considering all options," including tariffs and quotas, after he accused of decimating the American and aluminium industries. has already imposed a range of tariffs on Chinese-made goods, sparking fears of a tit-for-tat war between the world's top two economies as also threatens to take action. told reporters that "any sign of unilateralism or protectionism will ... worsen global issues and will hurt the recovering momentum of the world economy". He added that with the sheer volume of and integration between the US and Chinese economies, some friction was natural. However, " always regards the US as an important co-operation partner in and economy, and we hope we will continue to open our respective markets wider", Geng said. The has two months to decide whether to take action on Chinese aluminium, and intellectual property practices. produces around half of the world's but stands accused of "dumping" cheap on global markets to gain market share. The two countries have already begun trading sanctions in what China's commerce ministry warned could become a "vicious circle". On Monday announced it had taken aim at imports from the US of styrene, a key in the manufacture of styrofoam. Last week it launched an anti-dumping investigation into sorghum imports from the US, worth almost $1 billion last year. The measures come a month after the slapped new tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels and washing machines, the most recent in a series of cases that have rattled