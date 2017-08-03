Donald Trump blames Congress for "all-time" low ties with Russia

President today blamed Congress for "an all-time" and "very dangerous" low in US' relations with Russia, a day after he reluctantly signed into law a bill imposing tough sanctions against under mounting domestic pressure.



signed into law a legislation that imposes tough sanctions against Russia, and and limits his ability to lift the curbs unilaterally.



The signing of the bill put to rest questions about whether would support the legislation passed overwhelmingly by Congress last week."Our relationship with is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!" wrote on twitter.The "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act," which enacts new sanctions on Iran, and was passed by both the chambers of the Congress - House of Representatives and the Senate - by an overwhelming majority.In his signing statement, had expressed his disagreement with certain provisions of the bill even though he said he supported new sanctions on"The bill remains seriously flawed - particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate. Congress could not even negotiate a bill after seven years of talking," said."By limiting the Executive's flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the to strike good deals for the people, and will drive China, and much closer together. The framers of our Constitution put foreign affairs in the hands of the President. This bill will prove the wisdom of that choice," he said.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that the President favours tough measures to punish and deter the rogue regimes in and for the bad behaviour."He also sent a clear signal that we won't tolerate interference in our democratic process by Russia," she said."The bill was improved, but Congress has encroached on the power of the presidency, and he signed it in the interest of national unity. We've been very clear that we support tough sanctions on all three of those countries. We continue to do so," Sanders said.has responded to these sanctions by reducing the size of US mission in and asking several hundreds of officials there to leave.Trump's presidency has been marred by accusations that his campaign team colluded with during last year's US presidential polls in which he defeated