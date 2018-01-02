JUST IN
Business Standard

External interference in Iran's situation unacceptable: Russia

IANS  |  Moscow 

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Moscow hopes the ongoing mass protests in Iran will not develop into severe violence and that any external interference in the situation is unacceptable.

"It is Iran's internal affairs. We hope that the situation would not develop under the scenario of violence and bloodshed," Xinhua reported, citing the Russian media which quoted the ministry's spokesperson as saying.

External interference destabilizing the situation is inadmissible, the ministry said on Monday.

At least 12 people have been killed in recent rallies across Iran in protest against the regime of President Hassan Rouhani.

 
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 09:18 IST

