Fujifilm aims double-digit growth at Rs 1,100 cr in FY18, business picks up

Japanese photography and imaging major is aiming for double-digit topline growth at Rs 1,100 crore this financial year buoyed by opportunities in small towns as they come out of the crippling impact of the last year's note-ban.



In the past five years, the company claims to have achieved 9 per cent year-on-year growth that substantiates its target to achieve double-digit growth this year.



"We had Rs 1,000 crore revenue last year and are looking at 10 per cent growth or Rs 1,100 crore this fiscal year," India managing director Yasunobu told PTI here today.said after a slump post-GST rollout, the business has now started picking up and is hopeful of a promising future."Our focus here is on developing strategic solutions in medical systems, photo imaging, imaging capturing and graphic arts divisions," he said.Sericol India, a group company based in Pune is developing inks for wide format printers."We already have local partners and are exploring the possibility of developing more products in association with local collaborators, said.has launched a new at its demo centre for wide format inkjet printers recently."With the launch of the Uvistar Hybrid 320, we aim to strengthen our presence in the graphic arts market here, which is one of the most important drivers of our growth in this market," he said.The company is also betting big on growing medical devices market with 15-20 per cent growth.pointed out that Fujifilm's medical business in India is driven by computer radiology and digital radiology products, which facilitate the digitization of X-rays."Currently we have 50 per cent market share for our CR systems and X-Ray films with over 25,000 installations across the country and 40 per cent market share for our DR systems with 400 installations, he added.