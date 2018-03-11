JUST IN
Ink thrown at Pakistan FM Khawaja Asif during PML(N) workers convention

Khwaja Asif instantly pardoned the accused and called for his release

ANI  |  Islamabad 

Khawaja Asif
Khawaja Asif | Photo twitter

Pakistan Foreign Minister was thrown ink at by a miscreant during a Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) workers' convention at Sialkot in Pakistan on Saturday.

Khawaja Asif was addressing a PML (N) convention when the incident took place.

Following the incident, enraged PML(N) workers roughed up the accused before handing him over to the police, according to The Dawn.

Though Asif instantly pardoned the accused and called for his release.

He said, "Someone gave him some money and sent him to throw ink at me but release him because I don't have any enmity with him," Dawn quoted.

He further claimed that such incidents do not impact his politics.

Earlier on February 24, a man named Bilal Haris hurled upon a shoe at Pakistan minister for Interior and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal had also pardoned the accused.
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 18:25 IST

