It's time to retire: Microsoft Paint discontinued after 32 years

on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.



drawing and image processing software that made its debut in 1985 with the operating system was among the applications listed as "removed or deprecated" in a 10 Fall Creators Update set for release later this year.



#MSpaint Brings enormous pleasure & satisfaction and has surely been a defining part of my childhood. Don't take it away @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lB9kO2307L — Shubhra Sharma (@shubhra95) July 24, 2017

or functions on the list "are not in active development and might be removed in future releases," according to the US company.For decades, was among applications installed by default on Windows-powered personal computers and drew a strong following.Fans of the application will be able to take solace in a 3-D version launched early this year.