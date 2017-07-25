It's time to retire: Microsoft Paint discontinued after 32 years

-
ALSO READMicrosoft Windows 10 update: New privacy tools to offer more transparency Microsoft forces Windows 7, Windows 8 users to upgrade to Windows 10 Microsoft launches Windows 10 S for its surface laptops, targets students Apple, Google watch out! Microsoft unveils Surface laptop with Windows 10 S To make typing easier, new Microsoft keyboard has hidden fingerprint sensor
-
Microsoft on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering Paint application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.
Paint drawing and image processing software that made its debut in 1985 with the Windows operating system was among the applications listed as "removed or deprecated" in a Windows 10 Fall Creators Update set for release later this year.
Features or functions on the list "are not in active development and might be removed in future releases," according to the US technology company.
For decades, Paint was among applications installed by default on Windows-powered personal computers and drew a strong following.
Fans of the application will be able to take solace in a Paint 3-D version launched early this year.
How Twitter reacted?
#MSpaint Brings enormous pleasure & satisfaction and has surely been a defining part of my childhood. Don't take it away @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lB9kO2307L— Shubhra Sharma (@shubhra95) July 24, 2017
RIP MS Paint. RIP our childhoods pic.twitter.com/UpNYEDe4cA— Ramsha (@Economistaken) July 24, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU