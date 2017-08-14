TRENDING ON BS
Karachi: 13-yr old girl, 10 others injured in Pak Independence day gunfire

The wounded persons were shifted to various hospitals of the city

ANI  |  Karachi 

Police take stock of situation in a location in Karachi
At least 11 people were wounded due to aerial firing during Independence Day celebration in Karachi on the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to reports, the gun-fire celebrations injured included women and children.

A stray bullet wounded a 13-year-old girl Maryam in Soldier Bazaar area, while a woman was injured in aerial firing near ICI Bridge, reports Dunya News.

Aerial firing in Light House area injured a man named Umair, while Yameen was wounded in Sarafa Bazaar area of Khara Dar.

At least seven more people were injured in incidents of aerial firing in Azam Basti, Lines Aera, Landhi, Mahmoodabad, Defence, Aysha Manzil and Numaish Chowrangi.

The wounded persons were shifted to various hospitals of the city.

