Karachi: 13-yr old girl, 10 others injured in Pak Independence day gunfire

-
ALSO READUP, MP ask Madrasas to videograph Independence Day events, recite anthem 70th Independence Day: How Hindu members drafted a resilient Constitution India at 70 Modi govt says create patriotic mood on Independence Day; Mamata says no Independence day: Kites with Narendra Modi's photo to fly across Kanpur
-
At least 11 people were wounded due to aerial firing during Independence Day celebration in Karachi on the night between Sunday and Monday.
According to reports, the gun-fire celebrations injured included women and children.
A stray bullet wounded a 13-year-old girl Maryam in Soldier Bazaar area, while a woman was injured in aerial firing near ICI Bridge, reports Dunya News.
Aerial firing in Light House area injured a man named Umair, while Yameen was wounded in Sarafa Bazaar area of Khara Dar.
At least seven more people were injured in incidents of aerial firing in Azam Basti, Lines Aera, Landhi, Mahmoodabad, Defence, Aysha Manzil and Numaish Chowrangi.
The wounded persons were shifted to various hospitals of the city.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU