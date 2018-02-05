JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Microsoft says it's true: Cat videos, mails and tweets distract employees
Business Standard

Maldives crisis: President Abdulla Yameen declares state of emergency

The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects

AFP/ PTI  |  Male 

Won't release, retry political prisoners: Maldives govt rejects SC order
Abdulla Yameen. Photo: Reuters

Beleaguered Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has declared a 15-day state of emergency, his aide Azima Shukoor announced on state television today. The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects, and comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation as Yameen refuses to comply with a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners. India issues advisory, asking Indians to defer all non- essential travels to Maldives due to prevailing law and order situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 05 2018. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements