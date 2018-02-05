Maldives crisis: President Abdulla Yameen declares state of emergency

Beleaguered Maldivian President has declared a 15-day state of emergency, his aide Azima Shukoor announced on state television today. The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects, and comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation as Yameen refuses to comply with a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners. India issues advisory, asking Indians to defer all non- essential travels to Maldives due to prevailing law and order situation.

