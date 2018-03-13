Mike Pompeo: Five facts to know about Trump's new US Secretary of State

-
ALSO READTrump fires Tillerson: How 'Rexit' rumour became a reality; 10 developments Trump ousts Secy of State Rex Tillerson, ropes in CIA Director Mike Pompeo Trump may replace Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Mike Pompeo: US officials Afghanistan, Pak, India: Rex Tillerson's trip is all about terrorism Tillerson says India crucial for US-Afghan strategy, slams Pak for sheltering terrorists
Following are the five facts about US Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, who the President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced will replace Rex Tillerson as US secretary of state.
In October, he said Iran was“mounting a ruthless drive to be the hegemonic power in the region.” ALSO READ: Trump ousts Secy of State Rex Tillerson, ropes in CIA Director Mike Pompeo
- Pompeo has supported the US government’s sweeping collection of Americans’ communications data. In an opinion piece published in 2016, he called for restarting the bulk collection of domestic telephone metadata and combining it with financial and lifestyle information into one searchable database.
- Before taking the reins at the CIA in January, Pompeo was a conservative Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Kansas. He is a retired Army officer and a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, and Harvard Law School.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU