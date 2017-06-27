Modi in US: Fight against terrorism is our main priority, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump today struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the menace, during their joint statement at the White House.

The fight against terrorism is our main priority, Modi said after talks with the US president.

"We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fight against terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation," he said at the Rose Garden lawns.

Trump said both nations are "determined" to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.