Nawaz Sharif cannot lead his party PML(N), rules Pak Supreme Court

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as the head of a political party, in a blow to Nawaz Sharif who will no longer remain the chief of the ruling PML-N. Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the apex court in the Panama Papers case last year under Article 62 of the Constitution for failing to declare a receivable salary as an asset. A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar today said that it is mandatory for a party head to fulfil the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 as a party head is powerful and political parties control the government, Dawn reported.
