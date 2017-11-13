JUST IN
Nepal scraps Budhi Gandaki agreement with China citing irregularities

Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project is located in Central/ Western Development region on the Budhi Gandaki River of Nepal

ANI  |  Kathmandu 

Nepal, Nepal flag
Nepal flag | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Citing irregularities, the Nepal government has scrapped the contract awarded to China's Gejuwa Group for the construction of Budhi Gandaki hydropower project.

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Kamal Thapa took to twitter to inform that the project has been scrapped as directed by the parliamentary committees.

"The agreement marred by irregularities with the Chinese company - Gejuwa Group regarding the construction of Budhi Gandaki hydropower project has been scrapped in a cabinet meeting as directed by the parliamentary committees," (Translation), Thapa tweeted.

Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project is a storage type project located in Central/ Western Development region on the Budhi Gandaki River of Nepal.

The project was granted to the Gezhouba Water & Power (Group) Co Ltd (CGGC) company one and half year ago by the then Maoist-led government headed by the Former Prime Minsiter Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda).
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 19:50 IST

