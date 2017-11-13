Nepal scraps Budhi Gandaki agreement with China citing irregularities

Citing irregularities, the government has scrapped the contract awarded to China's for the construction of

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister took to twitter to inform that the project has been scrapped as directed by the parliamentary committees.

"The agreement marred by irregularities with the Chinese company - regarding the construction of has been scrapped in a cabinet meeting as directed by the parliamentary committees," (Translation), Thapa tweeted.

is a storage type project located in Central/ Western Development region on the Budhi Gandaki River of

The project was granted to the Gezhouba Water & Power (Group) Co Ltd (CGGC) company one and half year ago by the then Maoist-led government headed by the Former Prime Minsiter Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda).