New proposed H1B reform bill may impact US IT services firm too

Top Indian IT players stock was down as much as 5% on news about H1B reform bill being introduced in the US House of Representatives came out. According to media reports, among other things, the legislation talks about doubling the minimum salary of workers to $130,000.

The idea, while is to make sure that Americans are given the first preference for job openings in the tech industry, it also seeks to make sure that only highly skilled, and talented people enter the US job market.

The announcement saw top IT players like stock plunging by almost 5%, which recovered after but was still down 3.9% during intra-day, was down 1.76%, Wipro and HCL Technologies were down 2.24% and 2.7% respectively.

Though the proposed bill will have far reaching impact on the Indian IT services model with an immediate impact on their margins, analyst believe that it is the MNCs such as IBM and HP that should be more concerned.

According to a report by JP Morgan Asia Pacific Equity Research, the approved visa petition count for pure-play India IT firms has sharply dropped in FY15 (39%) vs FY12; within this, TWITCH (TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant and HCLT) collectively received 44% fewer visa petition approvals.

“The boost to this rising percentage stat is helped by two factors: (a) the percentage includes Indians receiving H1B from overseas locations (outside India) and (b) increasingly, Tech MNCs (tech companies such as IBM/Accenture/Microsoft/Amazon/Deloitte) and captives are applying for more H1B visas and getting them. Adjusting for these two factors, we think that the percentage of H1B visas issued to third-party India IT firms (such as TCS/Infosys) is not really increasing. In fact, the opposite may be true. Top India tech firms are applying for far fewer visas today vs three-four years back. The Top-10 IT firms account for around 23% of the total new petitions approved (109,292) – excluding IBM/Accenture, this percent falls to 18%,” said the report.

India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has in the recent past stated that they have not been applying for H1 or L1 visas in large numbers and have upped their local hiring. Same goes for Wipro and HCL Technologies.

If the Bill gets tabled and passed it will be a bigger problem for players like IBM and HP who have been steadily increasing their offshore headcounts. It is a well known fact that IBM’s workforce in the US has been declining over the years, from CY2010 IBM stopped sharing its details in its annual report. However, the JP Morgan report states that IBM’s US today is likely less than half of what it was in 2000 (IBM’s US in 2012 is estimated at 91,000 (source: alliance@IBM), down sharply from 127,000 in 2006 and 153,587 in 2000 (source: IBM Annual report). In other words, IBM’s US has declined by 36,000, almost a third of that in 2006.

The proposed bill also speaks about wage inequality between a person hired on and a local, however analysts point out that the wage differential has come down significantly (see figure).