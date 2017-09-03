North Korea missile crisis: 5.1 magnitude tremor sparks nuclear test fears

-
-
North Korea appears to have conducted a sixth nuclear test, the South's Yonhap News Agency said today citing military officials, just hours after Pyongyang claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into a long-range missile.
USGS recorded what they described as a shallow 5.1- magnitude "mining explosion" 24 kilometres east northeast of Sungjibaegam in North Korea, in an updated report.
An artificial quake was detected at 12:36 pm (local time) in areas in the North Hamgyeong Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration told AFP.
