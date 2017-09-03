JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

13 terror suspects arrested from Pakistan's Punjab province
Business Standard

North Korea missile crisis: 5.1 magnitude tremor sparks nuclear test fears

An artificial quake was detected at 12:36 pm (local time) in areas in the North Hamgyeong Province

AFP/PTI  |  Seoul 

North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un
North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea appears to have conducted a sixth nuclear test, the South's Yonhap News Agency said today citing military officials, just hours after Pyongyang claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into a long-range missile.

USGS recorded what they described as a shallow 5.1- magnitude "mining explosion"  24 kilometres east northeast of Sungjibaegam in North Korea, in an updated report.


An artificial quake was detected at 12:36 pm (local time) in areas in the North Hamgyeong Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration told AFP.

First Published: Sun, September 03 2017. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements