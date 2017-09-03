North Korea quake 9.8 times more powerful than 5th: South Korean media

The "artificial quake" in on Sunday, thought to be its sixth nuclear test, was 9.8 times more powerful than the tremor from Pyongyang's fifth test, the South's Yonhap news agency reported citing the state weather agency.

It was "not only 9.8 times more powerful than the conducted in September last year, but it is the most powerful", an official at the Korea Meteorological Administration told Yonhap.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)