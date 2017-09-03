JUST IN
North Korea quake 9.8 times more powerful than 5th: South Korean media

Neighbouring country claims it to be the 'most powerful' artificial quake following a test

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: PTI)

The "artificial quake" in North Korea on Sunday, thought to be its sixth nuclear test, was 9.8 times more powerful than the tremor from Pyongyang's fifth test, the South's Yonhap news agency reported citing the state weather agency.

It was "not only 9.8 times more powerful than the nuclear test conducted in September last year, but it is the most powerful", an official at the Korea Meteorological Administration told Yonhap.

First Published: Sun, September 03 2017. 16:03 IST

