Only 24 female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies against 32 in 2017

-
ALSO READ
Cognizant enters coveted Fortune 200 list on improved earnings
How technological transformation is leading to reorganisation of talent
Half of BSE 500 stocks below their 200-DMA after recent sharp sell-off
Modi's plan to stop tax evasion: Top 500 Indian cos may face scrutiny
Prove superiority for differential pricing, NPPA tells pharma companies
-
Not even 5 per cent of all Fortune 500 companies have female CEOs. Even though discussions about equal payment and hiring seem to be slowly bearing fruit amongst America’s employers, change in leading roles seems to be long in coming when looking at top management positions. In fact, 2017 started off with 32 females occupying chief executive positions in Fortune 500 companies. In May 2018, there are only 24 women left leading the biggest US companies
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU