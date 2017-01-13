Pakistan bloggers missing; US expresses concern

TRENDING ON BS
Obama ends 20-year-old 'wet foot, dry foot' policy for Cuban migrants
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The US has expressed concern over reports that many bloggers and writers in Pakistan have been going missing in recent weeks.

"We're very concerned by reports that several Pakistani bloggers and activists have been reported missing and we're going to continue to monitor the situation," State Department Deputy Spokesman, Mark Toner, told reporters at his daily news conference.



At the same time, the State Department welcomed the Pakistani interior ministry's announcement that it would investigate the disappearance of one of those individuals, Salman Haider.

"We also appreciate the fact that members of both houses of parliament have voiced their concern and called for an investigation into all four disappearances," Toner said.

"Of course, we value freedom of expression. That's something we take very seriously and are going to continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan," the Deputy Spokesman said.

