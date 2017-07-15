Pentagon claims death of IS leader Abu Sayed in Afghanistan raid

The forces have killed Abu Sayed, the leader of ISIS-Khorasan, the group's affiliate, said a CNN report.

Quoting Chief spokesperson Dana White, the CNN report said, "The 'Emir' of ISIS-K was killed in a strike on the group's headquarters in Kunar Province on July 11."

Navy Captain Bill Salvin, spokesman for Forces Afghanistan, said Sayed was killed in an by a drone. The initial statement described Sayed being killed in a "raid".

The CNN reported Secretary of as saying that "the death of a leader like Sayed is obviously a victory on our side in terms of setting them back, it's the right direction".

Gen. John Nicholson, Commander, Forces said in a statement, "This operation is another success in our campaign to defeat ISIS-K in in 2017. is the third ISIS-K emir we have killed in the last year and we will continue until they are annihilated. There is no safe haven for ISIS-K in "

Hafiz Sayed Khan was killed in July 2016 and another emir Abdul Hasib was killed during a joint US-Afghan commando raid in April.