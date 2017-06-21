Saudi Arabia King's son Mohammed bin Salman named as crown prince

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday named his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, completing a gradual removal of powers from the previous Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who has been fired.
According to a royal decree issued by the official Saudi Press Agency, Mohammed bin Salman, 31, was also named deputy prime minister, and maintains his post as minister of defence.
