Saudi Arabia King's son Mohammed bin Salman named as crown prince

Arabia's on Wednesday named his 31-year-old son as crown prince, completing a gradual removal of powers from the previous Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who has been fired.



According to a royal decree issued by the official Press Agency, Mohammed bin Salman, 31, was also named deputy prime minister, and maintains his post as minister of defence.

AFP | PTI