Sean Spicer resigns as Trump's press secretary, calls it an honour

After resigning as the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer said his six months serving in the White House was an honour and a privilege.
Spicer resigned suddenly from his top White House post on Friday, citing concern with Donald Trump's decision to hire Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, reports the Independent.
President Donald Trump reportedly asked Spicer to stay on as press secretary after he hired Scaramucci, but Spicer maintained his stand that the appointment was a major mistake.
Scaramucci's appointment follows months after the resignation of Mike Dubke, who was the original communications director in the White House.
Hours after Spicer announced his resignation, Trump thanked him for his services.
"I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings," Trump was quoted as saying, by Sara Huckabee Sanders, who was appointed the new press spokeswoman.
Spicer served a dual role as head of the communications team and press secretary following the May 2017 resignation of Mike Dubke, who stayed for only three months.
Talking about Spicer's resignation, Sanders said the former understood that the President wanted to "bring in and add new people to the team" and said it "speaks volumes about who he is" in stepping down and letting the communications team to start anew.
