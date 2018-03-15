Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook after assurance from social media giant

The today lifted a week-long ban on access to the Facebook, after officials from the US giant agreed to step up efforts to remove posted on its platform during the anti-Muslim violence in district.

The government imposed a state of emergency March 6 and blocked Facebook, WhatsApp and other sites following anti-Muslim violence in the island's central hills and Ampara districts.

It restricted the use of after police claimed that they were being used to spread hatred against the minority community.

The nationwide restrictions, however, on image and video sharing on messaging apps WhatsApp and were lifted yesterday.

ordered the telecom regulator to lift the ban following talks between the government, led by his and head of the Austin Fernando and officials here.

"My has discussed with officials of Facebook, who have agreed that its platform will not be used for spreading and inciting violence," the president, who is currently touring Japan, said on

According to an official statement, Sirisena has ordered the country's to lift the blockage on access to

"In the context, where the impact that could be made by to expeditiously increase violent actions based on racism and religious extremism has been internationally proven.

" was able to control the rapid spread of violence by temporarily imposing restriction on as an action to ensure the national and public safety of Sri Lanka," the statement said.

had said that the government would put in place a mechanism for the to prevent the attempts to disturb the livelihoods of people through spreading ethnic-hatred and racism, and damaging the image of an individual through false allegations.

The government received flack from the Opposition for not lifting the ban despite improvement in the situation, which alleged that it was a move aimed at gaging the criticism of the government.

Sri Lanka's of Youth Affairs and Southern Development had also criticised the government for continuing with the ban on social media, saying blocking and messaging apps in long term was not an option in present times.

He said the ban makes a negative impact on the economy and hamper IT, E-commerce and tourism sectors.

said that the blockage through local service providers on and other were necessary to prevent an escalation of the anti-Muslim riots that left three people dead and arson attacks against over 200 houses and businesses in district.

A state of emergency was declared to rein in the spread of communal violence between the majority Sinhala and minority Muslims in the country's scenic district.

Violence, triggered by the death of a Sinhalese man at the hands of a mob, erupted in the Theldeniya area of the central hill district popular with tourists.

The government deployed thousands of troops to restore peace and protect the minority Muslims and their property.

The area is currently peaceful and no attacks have been reported since Thursday.