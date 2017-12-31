Strong earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes off central Greece, no damage

A strong earthquake today struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 km to the southeast.



According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 am at a depth of 5 km on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area.



No damage has been reported so far.Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.