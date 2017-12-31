JUST IN
Business Standard

Strong earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes off central Greece, no damage

The 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 am at a depth of 5 km on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area

AP | PTI  |  Athens 

A strong earthquake today struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 km to the southeast.

According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 am at a depth of 5 km on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area.


No damage has been reported so far.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 14:08 IST

