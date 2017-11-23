Thyssen-Tata talks: German union demands 10-year job guarantee in merger

IG Metall, Germany's largest union, has called for a 10-year guarantee for jobs, sites and investments at Thyssenkrupp's steel business as a condition for agreeing to a planned merger with Tata Steel.

"We call for a decade of security for employment, locations, factories and investments. That's what it will be about in subsequent negotiations," Detlef Wetzel, deputy supervisory board chairman of Steel Europe, said on Thursday.

He was presenting IG Metall's demands during a demonstration of workers at Thyssenkrupp's tin plate production site in Andernach.

