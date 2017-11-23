JUST IN
Business Standard

Thyssen-Tata talks: German union demands 10-year job guarantee in merger

We call for a decade of security for employment, locations, factories and investments: Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe

Reuters  |  Essen, Germany 

A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen. (Photo: Reuters)
IG Metall, Germany's largest union, has called for a 10-year guarantee for jobs, sites and investments at Thyssenkrupp's steel business as a condition for agreeing to a planned merger with Tata Steel.

"We call for a decade of security for employment, locations, factories and investments. That's what it will be about in subsequent negotiations," Detlef Wetzel, deputy supervisory board chairman of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, said on Thursday.

He was presenting IG Metall's demands during a demonstration of workers at Thyssenkrupp's tin plate production site in Andernach.

 

First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 17:44 IST

