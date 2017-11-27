Trump mockingly tells media to compete for 'Fake News Trophy'

US President Donald today slammed the allegedly biased news coverage of his administration, saying the media - except for Fox News - should compete for the "Fake News Trophy".



"We should have a contest as to which of the networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favourite President (me)," said on Twitter.



"They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!" wrote on his account which he uses daily to communicate with his large support base.returned to the last night after spending the Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort inHe also said he is now focusing on the cut bill, which once passed by the would bring in massive relief to the middle class."The Cut Bill is coming along very well, great support. With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings and the pass-through provision becomes simpler and really works well!" he said.